Ad-hoc release, 6 March 2023 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 27 Feb to 3 March 2023 Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 27 February 2023 to 3 March 2023 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 27 February 2023 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 27 March 2023.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 12 April 2022. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.02.2023 NL0000235190

34,250

124.016948 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

28.02.2023

NL0000235190

34,250

124.003967

XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.03.2023 NL0000235190 34,250 123.423381 XPAR Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 02.03.2023 NL0000235190 34,250 122.122019 XPAR Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 03.03.2023 NL0000235190 34,250 123.720833 XPAR TOTAL 171,250 123.457430

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.htmlbuyback

