Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910933 ISIN: FR0000039109 Ticker-Symbol: SCB 
Stuttgart
06.03.23
15:38 Uhr
105,60 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,20108,8018:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA105,600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.