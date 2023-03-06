Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 ISIN: FR0000125486 Ticker-Symbol: SQU 
Xetra
06.03.23
17:35 Uhr
109,06 Euro
+0,42
+0,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,02109,5619:31
109,02109,3219:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 17:48
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI: Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 28 February 2023

French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,476,302,545.00

Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre - France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2023


Total number of shares590,521,018
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		590,521,018
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)563,171,654

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital).


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.