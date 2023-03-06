Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
WKN: 867475 ISIN: FR0000125486 Ticker-Symbol: SQU 
Xetra
06.03.23
17:35 Uhr
109,06 Euro
+0,42
+0,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
06.03.2023 | 17:54
VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 27th to March 03rd, 2023

Nanterre, March 06th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 27th to March 03rd, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 27th to March 03rd, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 1-Mar-23 FR0000125486 25 000 107,9525 XPAR
VINCI 1-Mar-23 FR0000125486 14 412 107,9831 CEUX
VINCI 1-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 782 107,9874 TQEX
VINCI 1-Mar-23 FR0000125486 5 806 107,9835 AQEU
VINCI 2-Mar-23 FR0000125486 24 355 107,1693 XPAR
VINCI 2-Mar-23 FR0000125486 15 943 107,2043 CEUX
VINCI 2-Mar-23 FR0000125486 3 366 107,2153 TQEX
VINCI 2-Mar-23 FR0000125486 3 213 107,1844 AQEU
VINCI 3-Mar-23 FR0000125486 15 806 108,2220 XPAR
VINCI 3-Mar-23 FR0000125486 7 222 108,2450 CEUX
VINCI 3-Mar-23 FR0000125486 3 707 108,2396 TQEX
VINCI 3-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 213 108,2455 AQEU
TOTAL 127 825 107,7452

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
