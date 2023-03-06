Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 27 to March 03, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 27/02/2023 294,518 59.100185 17,406,068.29 XPAR 27/02/2023 120,000 59.104996 7,092,599.52 CEUX 27/02/2023 15,000 59.100758 886,511.37 TQEX 27/02/2023 10,000 59.105306 591,053.06 AQEU 28/02/2023 293,039 58.934600 17,270,136.25 XPAR 28/02/2023 120,000 58.945056 7,073,406.72 CEUX 28/02/2023 15,000 58.947247 884,208.71 TQEX 28/02/2023 10,000 58.949276 589,492.76 AQEU 01/03/2023 297,976 58.364688 17,391,276.27 XPAR 01/03/2023 120,000 58.360480 7,003,257.60 CEUX 01/03/2023 15,000 58.364069 875,461.04 TQEX 01/03/2023 10,000 58.362759 583,627.59 AQEU 02/03/2023 295,513 58.662321 17,335,478.47 XPAR 02/03/2023 120,000 58.660096 7,039,211.52 CEUX 02/03/2023 15,000 58.656002 879,840.03 TQEX 02/03/2023 10,000 58.654352 586,543.52 AQEU 03/03/2023 293,922 58.811045 17,285,859.97 XPAR 03/03/2023 120,000 58.833175 7,059,981.00 CEUX 03/03/2023 15,000 58.838476 882,577.14 TQEX 03/03/2023 10,000 58.829249 588,292.49 AQEU Total 2,199,968 58.775802 129,304,883.30

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

