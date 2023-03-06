Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 27 to March 03, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
27/02/2023
294,518
59.100185
17,406,068.29
XPAR
27/02/2023
120,000
59.104996
7,092,599.52
CEUX
27/02/2023
15,000
59.100758
886,511.37
TQEX
27/02/2023
10,000
59.105306
591,053.06
AQEU
28/02/2023
293,039
58.934600
17,270,136.25
XPAR
28/02/2023
120,000
58.945056
7,073,406.72
CEUX
28/02/2023
15,000
58.947247
884,208.71
TQEX
28/02/2023
10,000
58.949276
589,492.76
AQEU
01/03/2023
297,976
58.364688
17,391,276.27
XPAR
01/03/2023
120,000
58.360480
7,003,257.60
CEUX
01/03/2023
15,000
58.364069
875,461.04
TQEX
01/03/2023
10,000
58.362759
583,627.59
AQEU
02/03/2023
295,513
58.662321
17,335,478.47
XPAR
02/03/2023
120,000
58.660096
7,039,211.52
CEUX
02/03/2023
15,000
58.656002
879,840.03
TQEX
02/03/2023
10,000
58.654352
586,543.52
AQEU
03/03/2023
293,922
58.811045
17,285,859.97
XPAR
03/03/2023
120,000
58.833175
7,059,981.00
CEUX
03/03/2023
15,000
58.838476
882,577.14
TQEX
03/03/2023
10,000
58.829249
588,292.49
AQEU
Total
2,199,968
58.775802
129,304,883.30
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
