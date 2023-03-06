Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 
Frankfurt
06.03.23
08:03 Uhr
51,10 Euro
+0,80
+1,59 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.03.2023 | 18:23
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
February 28, 2023, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,519,834 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."

Wavestone brings together more than 4,000 employees in Europe, in the United States and in Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm2baclmZJfHmnJtYZZtmZVnZmqUx2mWmpaZmZKdY8fKbGtil5tlbcnKZnBpnWZo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78812-wavestone_declaration-amf_230306-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
