Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 6.3.2022 at 18:45 hrs
HELSINKI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
06/03/2023
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
17 000
Average price/share, EUR
6,872
Total price, EUR
116 824,00
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 17 000 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3728282/866f85da9d605455.xlsx
CTY1S fills 6 3 2023
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-companys-own-shares-301763566.html