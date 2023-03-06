AMS of Delaware Hosts Dedication of Adam Breitrick Treatment Scholarship

Rehoboth Beach residents are invited to witness the dedication and tour the clinic this March.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / AMS of Delaware (AMS) is proud to invite local Rehoboth Beach residents to attend the Adam Breitrick Treatment Scholarship and Dedication. This scholarship was established in honor of Adam to provide financial aid to those in need of substance use treatment. Adam helped many people struggling with addiction. The goal of this scholarship is to help others struggling with substance use disorder. Addiction does not discriminate. It is a powerful, cunning disease that, sadly, Adam lost his battle to.

Event Information

Date: March 21

Time: 12 PM

Location: 20576 Coastal Highway, Suite 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

The event will consist of a welcome message from AMS CEO, Sharel Rogers, followed by a dedication from Adam's mother, Deb Breitrick, who will share Adam's story.

After a closing statement from AMS President Mike Errico, attendees are invited to join the AMS team for food, beverages, and clinic tours.

AMS is dedicated to providing evidence-based treatment to those with opioid use disorder.

To RSVP for the event, please email efox@addictionmedical.net . To learn more about AMS and their services, visit their website or call (302) 227-1320.

About AMS of Delaware Rehoboth Beach

AMS of Delaware is an integrated healthcare provider with accessibility to individuals and families whose lives have been impacted by opiate use disorder. We also continue cultivating a team of competent, compassionate personnel dedicated to individualized care and committed to continuously improving services. We use ongoing research and development to maintain an environment open to learning and to provide education to the community we serve. We reflect a spirit of collaboration that embraces teamwork and communication. AMS of Delaware has established certain "core values" for the program, which will be considered across each program's policymaking, planning, and operations.

AMS of Delaware provides Medication Assisted Treatment and professional support to Rehoboth Beach residents with opiate/opioid addictions. They are dedicated to closing the treatment gap in Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area.

To learn more about our services and initiatives, please visit https://amsdelaware.com/ .

