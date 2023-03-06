Silverman Treatment Solutions Hosts Dedication of Adam Breitrick Treatment Scholarship

Columbia residents are invited to witness the dedication and tour the clinic this March.

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Silverman Treatment Solutions is proud to invite local Columbia residents to attend the Adam Breitrick Treatment Scholarship and Dedication. This scholarship was established in honor of Adam to provide financial aid to those in need of substance use treatment. Adam helped many people struggling with addiction. The goal of this scholarship is to help others struggling with substance use disorder. Addiction does not discriminate. It is a powerful, cunning disease that, sadly, Adam lost his battle to.

Event Information

Date: March 23

Time: 12 PM

Location: 8930 Stanford Blvd, Suite M100, Columbia, MD 21045

The event will consist of a welcome message from Silverman's CEO, Sharel Rogers, followed by a dedication from Adam's mother, Deb Breitrick, who will share Adam's story.

After a closing statement from Silverman's President Mike Errico, attendees are invited to join the Silverman Treatment Solutions team for food, beverages, and clinic tours.

Silverman Treatment Solutions is dedicated to providing evidence-based treatment to those with opioid use disorder..

To RSVP for the event, please email tpowell@addictionmedical.net. To learn more about Silverman Treatment Solutions and their services, visit their website or call (443) 285-0807.

About Silverman Treatment Solutions

Silverman Treatment Solutions is an integrated healthcare provider with accessibility to individuals and families whose lives have been impacted by opiate use disorder. We also continue cultivating a team of competent, compassionate personnel dedicated to individualized care and committed to continuously improving services. We use ongoing research and development to maintain an environment open to learning and to provide education to the community we serve. We reflect a spirit of collaboration that embraces teamwork and communication. Silverman Treatment Solutions has established certain "core values" for the program, which will be considered across each program's policymaking, planning, and operations.

Silverman Treatment Solutions provides Medication Assisted Treatment and professional support to Columbia residents with opioid use disorders. They are dedicated to closing the treatment gap in Columbia and the surrounding area.

To learn more about our services and initiatives, please visit https://silvermantreatment.com/ .

Contact Information:

Teron Powell

Executive Director

tpowell@addictionmedical.net

