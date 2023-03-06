Prestige Film Works is thrilled to unveil their latest directed project, an unfiltered and candid conversation with powerful women.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Prestige Film Works is proud to announce the release of "Revolt X Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation," directed by Alex Acosta, the founder of Prestige Film Works. This show explores the power of intergenerational dialogue, believing in one's own instincts, the role of father and partner, and much more. Throughout the discussion, the panel emphasizes the importance of trusting one's own instincts, breaking down barriers, and defying expectations. The show provides a platform for Michelle Obama to engage in a candid conversation with young women from all walks of life, sharing her wisdom and insights on various issues that affect their lives.





Alex Acosta, founder of Prestige Film Works

"Working on 'Revolt X Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation' was an incredible experience. We had the privilege of working with an amazing group of women who are leaders in their own right, and it was inspiring to see their passion and commitment to making a positive impact on the world. We hope this show inspires viewers to act and make a difference in their communities." - Alex Acosta, the founder of Prestige Film Works.

In addition to their work on the Michelle Obama special, Prestige Film Works by Alex Acosta have directed several other notable projects for Revolt TV.

About Prestige Film Works

Prestige Film Works is known for capturing the essence of culture and society, inspiring and empowering viewers. This was evident in "Revolt X Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation," where every aspect of the production, from the lighting to the sound, was expertly crafted to create a seamless and impactful viewing experience.

