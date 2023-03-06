Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) ("Evertz") announces that it has delivered an expression of interest letter to the President, CEO and Chairman of Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") on March 6, 2023 outlining a proposal to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision for $4.50 per share.

The non-binding expression of interest contemplates a negotiated transaction whereby Evertz would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Haivision. Any formal, binding offer would be subject to completion of due diligence procedures by Evertz.

Reader Advisories

This communication does not constitute a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, an offer to buy or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such an offer may only be made pursuant to offer and take-over bid circular filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. This communication relates solely to a non-binding expression of interest that Evertz has made for a negotiated transaction with Haivision.

About Evertz

Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expression of interest and the transaction contemplated therein. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Everts, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information, The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by applicable law, Evertz does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

For further information, please contact:

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com

