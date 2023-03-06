Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Findings from a new research report have cast doubt on assumptions that the BC construction industry was experiencing an "opioid crisis" and will allow the industry to more effectively address the impact of alcohol and other drugs on construction workers in the province.

While prescription opioid use may be an important contributor to excess mortality in the construction sector, initial findings by Blueprint for Action - a joint research effort by the BC Construction Safety Alliance (BCCSA) and the Centre for Applied Research in Mental Health and Addiction at Simon Fraser University (SFU) - suggest that socioeconomic determinants and other occupational characteristics are likely important drivers of alcohol and other drug risks in the construction trades.

The study integrates data collected from 639 BC construction workers and 35 senior leaders in the BC construction sector with a goal of providing evidence-based programs and training to target substance use in the industry.

"This research changes the narrative about the type of substance use we're seeing in the construction industry," says Mike McKenna, executive director, BCCSA. "With guidance from the evidence collected under the research program to date, we believe we'll be able to devise programs that more effectively target substance use in the industry."

The initial findings from Blueprint for Action will be presented by lead SFU researcher Dr. Julian Somers and his team at a public event on March 7, 2023 from 7:30 am - 9:30 am PST, at Trev Deeley Motorcycles (Conference Room), 1875 Boundary Road, Vancouver, BC. The research team will answer questions about the implications of this research and discuss opportunities for further study.

A copy of the draft report of Blueprint for Action, embargoed until 9:30 am PST, March 7, 2023 can be downloaded here.

About the BC Construction Safety Alliance

The BCCSA is a non-profit safety association representing more than 52,000 construction employers and providing them with resources to help them improve safety for more than 200,000 construction workers in BC. Visit us at: www.bccsa.ca.

For more information or interview opportunities contact:

Mike McKenna, Executive Director, BCCSA at 604.636.3675 or mmckenna@bccsa.ca

Dr. Julian Somers, SFU, at: julian_somers@sfu.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157408