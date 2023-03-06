Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Files Amended and Restated Material Change Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended and restated material change report (the "Amended and Restated MCR") in connection with the completion of the business combination announced by the Company on December 2, 2022 (the "Business Combination").

The Amended and Restated MCR includes information concerning the resulting issuer of the Business Combination.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Boone

Chief Executive Officer

866-623-9759

IR@finalbell.com

