NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / The Qualcomm Aware IoT platform, designed to streamline supply-chain processes, was announced in mid-February. Baker said it will enable electric utilities, for example, to save money by monitoring grid assets and managing of decentralised resources, enabling faster decision-making for improved reliability.
By Joseph Waring
Originally published by Mobile World Live
Continue reading here
Image courtesy of Mobile World Live
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Qualcomm
https://www.accesswire.com/742319/Qualcomm-Talks-Up-Green-Credentials