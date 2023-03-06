Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
06.03.23
21:53 Uhr
114,74 Euro
-1,48
-1,27 %
ACCESSWIRE
06.03.2023 | 23:02
Qualcomm Talks-Up Green Credentials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / The Qualcomm Aware IoT platform, designed to streamline supply-chain processes, was announced in mid-February. Baker said it will enable electric utilities, for example, to save money by monitoring grid assets and managing of decentralised resources, enabling faster decision-making for improved reliability.

By Joseph Waring

Originally published by Mobile World Live

Continue reading here

Qualcomm, Monday, March 6, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Mobile World Live

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742319/Qualcomm-Talks-Up-Green-Credentials

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
