

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rebounded from recent lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 2-week high of 1.1176 against the pound, nearly a 2-week high of 1.1176 and a 1-week high of 146.21 against the yen, from recent lows of 1.1208, 0.9315 and 145.85, respectively.



Against the euro, the franc edged higher to 0.9930 from a recent low of 0.9947.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the pound, 0.91 against the greenback, 147.00 against the yen and 0.98 against the euro.



