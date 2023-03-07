CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its monetary policy meeting at 10:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 3.35 percent to 3.60 percent.
Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.
As of 10:25 pm ET, the aussie was trading at 1.5857 against the euro, 0.6739 against the U.S. dollar, 91.68 against the yen and 1.0857 against the NZ dollar.
