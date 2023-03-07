CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia released its monetary policy meeting at 10:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday. The RBA increased the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.60 percent, as expected.
After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.
As of 10:31 pm ET, the aussie was trading at 1.5904 against the euro, 0.6721 against the U.S. dollar, 91.30 against the yen and 1.0827 against the NZ dollar.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX