The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.03.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.03.2023
Aktien
1 GB00BMWW8Q93 Zamaz Plc
2 CA04633F1036 Astra Exploration Inc.
3 US04625J3032 Assure Holdings Corp.
4 CA09570Q2027 Blue Moon Metals Inc.
5 US41150T3068 Harbor Custom Development Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2596599147 Pandora A/S
2 FR001400GGZ0 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
3 US29874QEX88 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
4 DE000A351LE6 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
5 DE000LB3P1P5 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
6 DE000LB3P2P3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
7 DE000LB3M2K7 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
8 DE000NLB4QQ1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
9 DE000NLB4QS7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 DE000NLB4QR9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 DE000HLB4629 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 CH1248666930 Swisscom AG
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.03.2023
Aktien
1 GB00BMWW8Q93 Zamaz Plc
2 CA04633F1036 Astra Exploration Inc.
3 US04625J3032 Assure Holdings Corp.
4 CA09570Q2027 Blue Moon Metals Inc.
5 US41150T3068 Harbor Custom Development Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2596599147 Pandora A/S
2 FR001400GGZ0 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
3 US29874QEX88 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
4 DE000A351LE6 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
5 DE000LB3P1P5 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
6 DE000LB3P2P3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
7 DE000LB3M2K7 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
8 DE000NLB4QQ1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
9 DE000NLB4QS7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 DE000NLB4QR9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 DE000HLB4629 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 CH1248666930 Swisscom AG