BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1:45 am ET, Switzerland's unemployment data for February is due to be released. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 1.9 percent in February.
Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.
As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 0.9936 against the euro, 1.1196 against the pound, 0.9299 against the U.S. dollar and 146.16 against the yen.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX