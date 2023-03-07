Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Mark Morro, an openly gay CEO in the airline industry, is set to make two major appearances in upcoming events that celebrate his achievements as a leader and advocate for social change.

At the LGBTQ+ conference, Morro will share his story. The conference aims to promote the inclusion and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in various sectors.

The second event that Morro is set to feature in is an AIDS awareness campaign that will highlight his partner Dr. Bob's legacy and the stigma surrounding AIDS in the 1980s. Morro lost his partner to AIDS in 1988 after a three-year battle with the disease.

As part of the upcoming AIDS awareness campaign, Morro will share his story and highlight the importance of continuing research and education about AIDS prevention. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the stigma and discrimination faced by those who suffered from the disease during the epidemic.

In a statement, Mark Morro said, "I am honored to be speaking at the LGBTQ+ conference and the AIDS awareness campaign. I hope my story will inspire others to embrace who they are and fight for what they believe in. It is important to promote inclusion and diversity in all aspects of society, and to continue working towards ending the AIDS epidemic. Dr. Bob's legacy and the many others who lost their lives to the disease will not be forgotten."

