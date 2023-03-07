

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET, U.K. Halifax house price data for February is due. House prices are forecast to ease 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, after staying flat in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the euro, it rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8871 against the euro, 1.1192 against the Swiss franc, 1.2035 against the U.S. dollar and 163.61 against the yen.



