7 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 March 2023 it purchased a total of 165,790 its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 106,866 58,924 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0480 GBP0.9290 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0300 GBP0.9090 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0373 GBP0.9206

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,443,049 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 11,306 1.0300 XDUB 09:18:59 00027426311TRDU1 2,555 1.0300 XDUB 09:18:59 00027426310TRDU1 1,160 1.0300 XDUB 09:18:59 00027426309TRDU1 3,733 1.0320 XDUB 09:25:35 00027426360TRDU1 3,652 1.0300 XDUB 09:46:38 00027426537TRDU1 2,013 1.0320 XDUB 10:05:01 00027426643TRDU1 1,781 1.0320 XDUB 10:05:01 00027426642TRDU1 1,801 1.0340 XDUB 10:35:47 00027426717TRDU1 8 1.0340 XDUB 10:35:47 00027426716TRDU1 1,769 1.0340 XDUB 10:46:31 00027426751TRDU1 1,108 1.0340 XDUB 10:57:06 00027426812TRDU1 785 1.0340 XDUB 10:57:06 00027426811TRDU1 1,962 1.0340 XDUB 11:08:32 00027426877TRDU1 553 1.0340 XDUB 11:20:28 00027426930TRDU1 539 1.0340 XDUB 11:20:28 00027426929TRDU1 592 1.0340 XDUB 11:20:28 00027426928TRDU1 1,097 1.0340 XDUB 11:30:55 00027426988TRDU1 1,645 1.0380 XDUB 11:39:17 00027427003TRDU1 1,863 1.0380 XDUB 11:48:34 00027427072TRDU1 1,667 1.0360 XDUB 11:49:03 00027427076TRDU1 1,500 1.0360 XDUB 11:49:03 00027427077TRDU1 395 1.0360 XDUB 12:29:14 00027427278TRDU1 1,871 1.0360 XDUB 12:55:21 00027427445TRDU1 1,871 1.0360 XDUB 12:55:21 00027427444TRDU1 5,097 1.0360 XDUB 12:55:21 00027427443TRDU1 3,510 1.0340 XDUB 13:36:53 00027427595TRDU1 5,140 1.0340 XDUB 13:36:53 00027427594TRDU1 284 1.0360 XDUB 14:10:57 00027427777TRDU1 3,088 1.0380 XDUB 14:28:56 00027427983TRDU1 5,210 1.0400 XDUB 14:40:24 00027428180TRDU1 124 1.0400 XDUB 14:40:24 00027428179TRDU1 5,916 1.0400 XDUB 14:51:51 00027428318TRDU1 1,944 1.0440 XDUB 14:56:32 00027428379TRDU1 1,805 1.0440 XDUB 15:01:54 00027428448TRDU1 1,706 1.0440 XDUB 15:07:09 00027428526TRDU1 180 1.0440 XDUB 15:12:17 00027428584TRDU1 923 1.0440 XDUB 15:12:17 00027428583TRDU1 1,947 1.0440 XDUB 15:15:27 00027428625TRDU1 1,816 1.0440 XDUB 15:21:21 00027428704TRDU1 1,667 1.0440 XDUB 15:27:18 00027428818TRDU1 923 1.0440 XDUB 15:32:30 00027428880TRDU1 887 1.0440 XDUB 15:35:44 00027428987TRDU1 904 1.0440 XDUB 15:35:44 00027428988TRDU1 1,646 1.0440 XDUB 15:41:32 00027429040TRDU1 65 1.0440 XDUB 15:46:57 00027429126TRDU1 5,024 1.0440 XDUB 15:46:57 00027429127TRDU1 2,110 1.0440 XDUB 15:46:57 00027429128TRDU1 264 1.0460 XDUB 16:07:12 00027429240TRDU1 496 1.0480 XDUB 16:11:50 00027429274TRDU1 159 1.0480 XDUB 16:11:50 00027429273TRDU1 512 1.0480 XDUB 16:13:53 00027429285TRDU1 648 1.0480 XDUB 16:13:53 00027429284TRDU1 584 1.0480 XDUB 16:13:53 00027429283TRDU1 5,061 1.0440 XDUB 16:15:03 00027429289TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,069 0.9100 XLON 08:13:31 00027425853TRDU1 485 0.9090 XLON 08:21:43 00027425876TRDU1 1,136 0.9090 XLON 08:25:51 00027425886TRDU1 485 0.9100 XLON 08:43:05 00027425983TRDU1 485 0.9100 XLON 08:47:02 00027426003TRDU1 600 0.9100 XLON 08:59:13 00027426126TRDU1 489 0.9100 XLON 08:59:13 00027426127TRDU1 1,177 0.9100 XLON 08:59:13 00027426128TRDU1 1,059 0.9100 XLON 09:04:58 00027426176TRDU1 1,099 0.9090 XLON 09:24:26 00027426354TRDU1 1,048 0.9090 XLON 09:24:26 00027426355TRDU1 460 0.9120 XLON 10:22:08 00027426699TRDU1 192 0.9130 XLON 10:46:01 00027426750TRDU1 274 0.9130 XLON 10:47:44 00027426756TRDU1 113 0.9180 XLON 11:48:02 00027427071TRDU1 1,400 0.9180 XLON 11:49:02 00027427073TRDU1 600 0.9180 XLON 11:49:02 00027427074TRDU1 7,479 0.9180 XLON 11:49:02 00027427075TRDU1 533 0.9170 XLON 11:51:45 00027427085TRDU1 523 0.9170 XLON 12:00:04 00027427153TRDU1 1,193 0.9180 XLON 12:55:31 00027427448TRDU1 4,976 0.9180 XLON 12:55:31 00027427449TRDU1 465 0.9160 XLON 13:36:53 00027427591TRDU1 1,673 0.9160 XLON 13:36:53 00027427592TRDU1 972 0.9140 XLON 13:36:53 00027427593TRDU1 1,167 0.9140 XLON 13:36:54 00027427596TRDU1 1 0.9180 XLON 14:18:01 00027427867TRDU1 979 0.9270 XLON 15:02:34 00027428461TRDU1 2,177 0.9270 XLON 15:02:34 00027428462TRDU1 2,500 0.9270 XLON 15:02:34 00027428463TRDU1 2,294 0.9270 XLON 15:02:34 00027428464TRDU1 2,500 0.9270 XLON 15:02:34 00027428465TRDU1 898 0.9270 XLON 15:02:34 00027428466TRDU1 1,054 0.9270 XLON 15:16:57 00027428643TRDU1 1,122 0.9260 XLON 15:30:59 00027428869TRDU1 2,288 0.9260 XLON 15:30:59 00027428870TRDU1 1,122 0.9260 XLON 15:30:59 00027428871TRDU1 931 0.9260 XLON 15:30:59 00027428873TRDU1 886 0.9290 XLON 15:50:17 00027429143TRDU1 1,083 0.9290 XLON 15:55:01 00027429181TRDU1 408 0.9290 XLON 16:01:00 00027429216TRDU1 2,300 0.9270 XLON 16:15:05 00027429297TRDU1 794 0.9270 XLON 16:15:06 00027429298TRDU1 98 0.9270 XLON 16:15:06 00027429299TRDU1 511 0.9270 XLON 16:20:21 00027429318TRDU1 1,072 0.9270 XLON 16:20:21 00027429319TRDU1 2,754 0.9270 XLON 16:20:21 00027429320TRDU1

