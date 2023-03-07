Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
07.03.23
08:01 Uhr
1,036 Euro
+0,028
+2,78 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0341,07009:43
Dow Jones News
07.03.2023 | 08:31
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 March 2023 it purchased a total of 165,790 its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            106,866     58,924 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0480     GBP0.9290 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0300     GBP0.9090 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0373     GBP0.9206

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,443,049 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
11,306      1.0300        XDUB     09:18:59      00027426311TRDU1 
2,555      1.0300        XDUB     09:18:59      00027426310TRDU1 
1,160      1.0300        XDUB     09:18:59      00027426309TRDU1 
3,733      1.0320        XDUB     09:25:35      00027426360TRDU1 
3,652      1.0300        XDUB     09:46:38      00027426537TRDU1 
2,013      1.0320        XDUB     10:05:01      00027426643TRDU1 
1,781      1.0320        XDUB     10:05:01      00027426642TRDU1 
1,801      1.0340        XDUB     10:35:47      00027426717TRDU1 
8        1.0340        XDUB     10:35:47      00027426716TRDU1 
1,769      1.0340        XDUB     10:46:31      00027426751TRDU1 
1,108      1.0340        XDUB     10:57:06      00027426812TRDU1 
785       1.0340        XDUB     10:57:06      00027426811TRDU1 
1,962      1.0340        XDUB     11:08:32      00027426877TRDU1 
553       1.0340        XDUB     11:20:28      00027426930TRDU1 
539       1.0340        XDUB     11:20:28      00027426929TRDU1 
592       1.0340        XDUB     11:20:28      00027426928TRDU1 
1,097      1.0340        XDUB     11:30:55      00027426988TRDU1 
1,645      1.0380        XDUB     11:39:17      00027427003TRDU1 
1,863      1.0380        XDUB     11:48:34      00027427072TRDU1 
1,667      1.0360        XDUB     11:49:03      00027427076TRDU1 
1,500      1.0360        XDUB     11:49:03      00027427077TRDU1 
395       1.0360        XDUB     12:29:14      00027427278TRDU1 
1,871      1.0360        XDUB     12:55:21      00027427445TRDU1 
1,871      1.0360        XDUB     12:55:21      00027427444TRDU1 
5,097      1.0360        XDUB     12:55:21      00027427443TRDU1 
3,510      1.0340        XDUB     13:36:53      00027427595TRDU1 
5,140      1.0340        XDUB     13:36:53      00027427594TRDU1 
284       1.0360        XDUB     14:10:57      00027427777TRDU1 
3,088      1.0380        XDUB     14:28:56      00027427983TRDU1 
5,210      1.0400        XDUB     14:40:24      00027428180TRDU1 
124       1.0400        XDUB     14:40:24      00027428179TRDU1 
5,916      1.0400        XDUB     14:51:51      00027428318TRDU1 
1,944      1.0440        XDUB     14:56:32      00027428379TRDU1 
1,805      1.0440        XDUB     15:01:54      00027428448TRDU1 
1,706      1.0440        XDUB     15:07:09      00027428526TRDU1 
180       1.0440        XDUB     15:12:17      00027428584TRDU1 
923       1.0440        XDUB     15:12:17      00027428583TRDU1 
1,947      1.0440        XDUB     15:15:27      00027428625TRDU1 
1,816      1.0440        XDUB     15:21:21      00027428704TRDU1 
1,667      1.0440        XDUB     15:27:18      00027428818TRDU1 
923       1.0440        XDUB     15:32:30      00027428880TRDU1 
887       1.0440        XDUB     15:35:44      00027428987TRDU1 
904       1.0440        XDUB     15:35:44      00027428988TRDU1 
1,646      1.0440        XDUB     15:41:32      00027429040TRDU1 
65        1.0440        XDUB     15:46:57      00027429126TRDU1 
5,024      1.0440        XDUB     15:46:57      00027429127TRDU1 
2,110      1.0440        XDUB     15:46:57      00027429128TRDU1 
264       1.0460        XDUB     16:07:12      00027429240TRDU1 
496       1.0480        XDUB     16:11:50      00027429274TRDU1 
159       1.0480        XDUB     16:11:50      00027429273TRDU1 
512       1.0480        XDUB     16:13:53      00027429285TRDU1 
648       1.0480        XDUB     16:13:53      00027429284TRDU1 
584       1.0480        XDUB     16:13:53      00027429283TRDU1 
5,061      1.0440        XDUB     16:15:03      00027429289TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,069      0.9100        XLON     08:13:31      00027425853TRDU1 
485       0.9090        XLON     08:21:43      00027425876TRDU1 
1,136      0.9090        XLON     08:25:51      00027425886TRDU1 
485       0.9100        XLON     08:43:05      00027425983TRDU1 
485       0.9100        XLON     08:47:02      00027426003TRDU1 
600       0.9100        XLON     08:59:13      00027426126TRDU1 
489       0.9100        XLON     08:59:13      00027426127TRDU1 
1,177      0.9100        XLON     08:59:13      00027426128TRDU1 
1,059      0.9100        XLON     09:04:58      00027426176TRDU1 
1,099      0.9090        XLON     09:24:26      00027426354TRDU1 
1,048      0.9090        XLON     09:24:26      00027426355TRDU1 
460       0.9120        XLON     10:22:08      00027426699TRDU1 
192       0.9130        XLON     10:46:01      00027426750TRDU1 
274       0.9130        XLON     10:47:44      00027426756TRDU1 
113       0.9180        XLON     11:48:02      00027427071TRDU1 
1,400      0.9180        XLON     11:49:02      00027427073TRDU1 
600       0.9180        XLON     11:49:02      00027427074TRDU1 
7,479      0.9180        XLON     11:49:02      00027427075TRDU1 
533       0.9170        XLON     11:51:45      00027427085TRDU1 
523       0.9170        XLON     12:00:04      00027427153TRDU1 
1,193      0.9180        XLON     12:55:31      00027427448TRDU1 
4,976      0.9180        XLON     12:55:31      00027427449TRDU1 
465       0.9160        XLON     13:36:53      00027427591TRDU1 
1,673      0.9160        XLON     13:36:53      00027427592TRDU1 
972       0.9140        XLON     13:36:53      00027427593TRDU1 
1,167      0.9140        XLON     13:36:54      00027427596TRDU1 
1        0.9180        XLON     14:18:01      00027427867TRDU1 
979       0.9270        XLON     15:02:34      00027428461TRDU1 
2,177      0.9270        XLON     15:02:34      00027428462TRDU1 
2,500      0.9270        XLON     15:02:34      00027428463TRDU1 
2,294      0.9270        XLON     15:02:34      00027428464TRDU1 
2,500      0.9270        XLON     15:02:34      00027428465TRDU1 
898       0.9270        XLON     15:02:34      00027428466TRDU1 
1,054      0.9270        XLON     15:16:57      00027428643TRDU1 
1,122      0.9260        XLON     15:30:59      00027428869TRDU1 
2,288      0.9260        XLON     15:30:59      00027428870TRDU1 
1,122      0.9260        XLON     15:30:59      00027428871TRDU1 
931       0.9260        XLON     15:30:59      00027428873TRDU1 
886       0.9290        XLON     15:50:17      00027429143TRDU1 
1,083      0.9290        XLON     15:55:01      00027429181TRDU1 
408       0.9290        XLON     16:01:00      00027429216TRDU1 
2,300      0.9270        XLON     16:15:05      00027429297TRDU1 
794       0.9270        XLON     16:15:06      00027429298TRDU1 
98        0.9270        XLON     16:15:06      00027429299TRDU1 
511       0.9270        XLON     16:20:21      00027429318TRDU1 
1,072      0.9270        XLON     16:20:21      00027429319TRDU1 
2,754      0.9270        XLON     16:20:21      00027429320TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  227830 
EQS News ID:  1575953 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.