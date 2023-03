John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Nigel G Mills, Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of GREGGS plc, effective 7 March 2023.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary