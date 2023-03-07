Record numbers for 2022; revenue increases 24 percent from the previous year

High demand for digital transformation services and products

Four strategic acquisitions and one joint venture completed

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint closed the year 2022 with record high growth: full-year 2022 adjusted revenues grew 24 percent to €862 million compared to the previous year, mainly driven by new revenue streams and innovative business services. BearingPoint delivered over 1,400 projects for clients in more than 40 countries around the globe. To support its strong development, BearingPoint increased the number of its people by 23 percent.

"2022 was an outstanding year for BearingPoint," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. "Throughout the year, we observed increasing demand for our business services, particularly digital transformation programs. We won significant projects across all market segments, further strengthening our trustful collaboration with clients. In 2023 we want to build on the achievements of 2022, continue to accelerate our strategic ambitions, and target €1 billion in revenue."

Strategic acquisitions and one joint venture strengthen the BearingPoint portfolio

In 2022 BearingPoint completed four strategic acquisitions that enhanced and strengthened the BearingPoint portfolio, particularly in the areas of sustainability (I Care), financial services (Levo Consultants), digital business transformation (Fekra), as well as the products portfolio (disphere tech). "Our acquisitions are an important component of our strategy execution. Besides organic growth, our strategic M&A activities support our ambitions for the coming years," said Kiumars Hamidian.

Furthermore, BearingPoint established its first joint venture, Arcwide. The joint venture with IFS brings together professional business services, IFS cloud technology and innovation into a unique business transformation proposition to help companies significantly increase value creation.

With more than 300 people, the Products business unit was another highlight for BearingPoint, recording strong revenue growth of 25 percent. The BearingPoint Store expanded its portfolio of services and solutions to over 20 products. BearingPoint's products have received both national and international recognition. One of its many awards was the 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sustainability category.

A purpose-driven firm

BearingPoint heads into the future as a strong purpose-driven firm, focusing on people, innovation, and sustainability. "In 2022, we jointly refined and clarified our purpose as a team. 'Together, we are more than business' is the ideal we put into practice. Personally, I am very proud to see how our people live our purpose. As our people are at the core of our success, we continue to invest in talent development. With more than 2,000 participants in programs like Be.School, Yale, and the Oxford Said Business School, we have created a high-quality training curriculum for our people," stated Kiumars Hamidian.

2023 Strategy acceleration

In 2023 BearingPoint will focus on the acceleration of its strategy. The consultancy plans to invest approximately €300 million by 2026, primarily on strategic M&A activities and investments in developing its consulting and products portfolio.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

