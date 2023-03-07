

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods (PFD.L), on Tuesday, issued an trading update on recent trading, and said it now expects revenue growth in Q4 to be at least 10% ahead of the prior year.



The company stated that it has continued to trade strongly in recent weeks, bringing the momentum it delivered in the third quarter into the final quarter of the year.



The Grocery business witnessed broad based growth and further market share gains, while Sweet Treats has demonstrated an improving trend. International will deliver another quarter of strong sales growth.



Consequently, Trading profit and adjusted profit before tax for this year are forecast to be ahead of the Board's initial expectations and are now expected to be around £155 million and £135 million respectively, which equates to growth of about 10% compared to prior year. Net debt is anticipated to be broadly in line with last year and the Board's expectations.



