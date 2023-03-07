Anzeige
WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
07.03.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in NEL due to subsequent offering (42/23)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL)
published on March 7, 2023. 

The Board of NEL has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 10 000 000 new
shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription
price is NOK 14.90 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 7, 2023. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in NEL (NEL). 

The option and forward/future contracts in NEL are suspended for trading on
March 7, 2023.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124146
