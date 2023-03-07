

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L), an Anglo-Australian metals miner, said on Tuesday that it has priced $650 million, 10-year fixed rate debt securities, and a $1.1 billion, 30-year fixed rate debt securities.



The 10-year notes will pay a coupon of 5 percent and will mature March 9, 2033, whereas the 30-year notes will have a coupon of 5.125 percent and will mature March 9, 2053, the company said in a statement.



The bonds will be issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Plc with the guarantee of Rio Tinto Plc and Rio Tinto Limited.



