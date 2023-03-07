Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 6
[07.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,629,000.00
|EUR
|0
|211,059,791.99
|8.5696
|06.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|871,577.22
|86.466
|06.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,131,613.78
|100.5675
|06.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|141,602.00
|USD
|0
|15,356,678.65
|108.4496
|06.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,570,834.04
|106.5155
|06.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,180,994.13
|104.0563
|06.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,543,140.07
|98.8981
|06.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,456,728.09
|9.0839
|06.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,180,244.13
|9.9922
|06.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,356,616.95
|9.9004