

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said, on 6 March 2023, Apollo Global Management, Inc. submitted a fourth proposal for a cash offer to the Board, which values Wood shares at 237 pence per share. The Board believes the latest proposal continues to undervalue the Group and is therefore minded to reject. The Board of John Wood intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.



On 22 February 2023, John Wood Group said it had rejected three unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals from Apollo, regarding a possible cash offer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken