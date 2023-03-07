DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U37G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.0173

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 788401

CODE: U37G LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

