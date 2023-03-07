DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 120.7531
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 596382
CODE: INFU LN
ISIN: LU1390062831
