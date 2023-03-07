DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.7905
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216749
CODE: UINU LN
ISIN: LU1879532940
