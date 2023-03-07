DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.4161
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1560515
CODE: TURL LN
ISIN: LU1900067601
