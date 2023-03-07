DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2568

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11621583

CODE: EBUY LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

