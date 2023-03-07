Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Paean (PAE) on March 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PAE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on March 10, 2023.

Paean (PAE) seeks to create the future of 4th industry. Its native token PAE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Paean

The world is changing rapidly while advanced information and communication technology is gradually connecting and converging with other fields to create a new industry. The blockchain technology is at the center of it, increasing day by day.

"Paean" is the name of the god of healing in Greek mythology. Based on the blockchain ecosystem, the Paean Project seeks to become the healing god of the blockchain world in order to heal the health and environmental problems facing humanity and the earth and lead a sustainable and rich life.

Specifically speaking, Paean seeks solutions to the structural limitations of traditional payment services and applicability issues that cryptocurrency solutions must overcome and provides a cryptocurrency-based payment solution that can be applied quickly to the real world. Its services integrate a variety of business models into one place to provide users with a relevant payment system.

There are multiple features in Paean that will help it achieve its vision, which includes atomic exchange, multi blockchain, multi swap, hyper converged infrastructure, half-private blockchain, front grid backend multi flexing, and more. In addition, there's also Paean Wallet created by the Paean Coin (PAE) Foundation. Through Paean Wallet, users can conveniently transfer and deposit digital assets on mobile devices by applying a simple UI/UX that anyone can easily use.

Furthermore, Paean users have a stake in new drug development, renewable energy and new materials businesses, and will contribute together to human development with good influence. To lead the project more efficiently, the team is also investing in the blockchain business of Arab capital and the real estate NFT field.

The Singapore-based Paean Group will expand the participation of users around the world by listing on the global exchanges. It aims to lead the blockchain business innovation with partners who are at the forefront of each field to create the future of the 4th industry.

About PAE Token

PAE is the native token of the Paean ecosystem. It's a tool for achieving deeper participation in a broader community of investors, partners and contributors who are key beneficiaries of platform growth. It's also a payment coin used in real life that focuses on actually implementing asset and monetary functions, creating an ecosystem based on practicality.

Based on TRC-20, PAE has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for fundraising, 20% goes into the foundation operation fund, 30% will be used for marketing and user incentives, 5% is allocated to the team and advisors, 20% is provided for strategic partners, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

PAE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 10, 2023, investors who are interested in Paean can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

