07.03.2023 | 11:10
On SIA L.J. LINEN bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on March 7, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA L. J. LINEN bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 9, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    SIA L. J. LINEN                    
Issuer's short name   LINEN                         
Securities ISIN code   LV0000850071                      
Securities maturity   16.12.2024                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 1 000                       
 security                                    
Number of listed     2 000                         
 securities                                   
Issue size        EUR 2 000 000                     
Floating annual coupon  10.00% + 3 M EURIBOR                  
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times a year, on every March 31, June 30,     
             September 30, December 31               
Orderbook short name   LINENFLOT24FA                     



Attached: SIA L. J. LINEN Company Description, Terms of the Issue and
Technical Amendments for the Terms of Issue. 

The Certified Adviser of SIA L. J. LINEN is Signet Bank AS until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124219
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
