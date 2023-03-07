On SIA L.J. LINEN bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on March 7, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA L. J. LINEN bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 9, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA L. J. LINEN Issuer's short name LINEN Securities ISIN code LV0000850071 Securities maturity 16.12.2024 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 2 000 securities Issue size EUR 2 000 000 Floating annual coupon 10.00% + 3 M EURIBOR rate Coupon payments Four times a year, on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name LINENFLOT24FA Attached: SIA L. J. LINEN Company Description, Terms of the Issue and Technical Amendments for the Terms of Issue. The Certified Adviser of SIA L. J. LINEN is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124219