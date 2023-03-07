A Significant Trend In The Dairy Ingredients Market Is A Shift In Consumer Demand For Clean Label Products - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Market Reports Are Now Updated With The Latest Market Sizing Information For The Year 2023 And Forecasted To 2032

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2023, the global dairy ingredients market size grew from $64.1 billion in 2022 to $68.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The dairy ingredients market share is then expected to grow to $89.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.





The increasing prevalence of dietary consciousness among people is expected to drive the dairy ingredients market growth during the forecast period. Consumers are moving towards maintaining good health through various diets, thereby improving their immune systems. This shift is mainly due to the rise in sedentary jobs and stressful lifestyles, which are the major causes of diseases and result in weaker immune systems.

Consumers are also moving toward clean-label products. Additives, artificial flavor enhancers, colors, and artificial preservatives are not found in clean-label dairy products. There is a growing demand for products that combine functional advantages with a clean label, organic, natural, or wholesome positioning in both the food and sports nutrition markets. For instance, in 2020, Arla Foods Ingredients, a Denmark-based provider of whey ingredients for infant nutrition, baking, dairy, and other applications, launched a clean-label ambient stirred yoghurt idea, including five all-natural ingredients in response to both needs. To offer unrefrigerated yoghurts a premium status with all-natural components, it uses Nutrilac YO-4575, a 100 percent natural whey protein.

Furthermore, major dairy ingredients market companies are concentrating on offering animal-free whey protein ingredients to provide sustainable ingredients to customers and strengthen their position in the market. Animal-free whey protein refers to whey protein produced through the fermentation of microbes, without using any animal inputs. For instance, in July 2022, Myprotein, a UK-based bodybuilding supplement brand, partnered with Perfect Day, a US-based food technology startup company, to launch Whey Forward, an animal-free whey protein powder. The animal-free whey protein used in Perfect Day's Whey Forward is precisely fermented to produce an equivalent amount of whey protein from microflora rather than animal sources. The protein maintains the same nutritional value, flavor, and texture as conventional whey protein.

In addition to developing clean label products and innovative whey protein ingredients, companies in the dairy ingredients market should focus on market-trend-based strategies such as automation, leveraging IoT, collaborating with e-commerce companies, seeking partnerships and acquisitions, leveraging 3D printing, and implementation of separation technologies.

According to the dairy ingredients market analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dairy ingredients market in 2022, accounting for 32.3% of the total. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dairy ingredients market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe.

