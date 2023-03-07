Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Closing of Mercer Ranch Acquisition at the Copper Creek Project in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Mercer Ranch land package for US$10 million, consisting of approximately 6,000 deeded acres (private land) within 32,000 acres of controlled ranch land. For additional details see the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023.

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

