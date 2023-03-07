Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: A3DK5Q ISIN: CA3073571034 Ticker-Symbol: 9CM0 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2023 | 12:14
Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Closing of Mercer Ranch Acquisition at the Copper Creek Project in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Mercer Ranch land package for US$10 million, consisting of approximately 6,000 deeded acres (private land) within 32,000 acres of controlled ranch land. For additional details see the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742206/Faraday-Copper-Announces-Closing-of-Mercer-Ranch-Acquisition-at-the-Copper-Creek-Project-in-Arizona

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
