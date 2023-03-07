DJ Resolutions of the 2023 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted:

The audited annual report for 2022 and distribution of profit . Ørsted's audited annual report for 2022 was approved. . Payment of dividend of DKK 13.5 per share was approved.

Discharge, remuneration, and elections . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. . The remuneration report for 2022 was approved. . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023, which remains unchanged compared to theremuneration for 2022, was approved. . The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chair, Lene Skole as Deputy Chair, andJørgen Kildahl, Dieter Wemmer, Peter Korsholm, and Julia King as members of the Board of Directors. Annica Breskyand Andrew Brown were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company. For further information, please contact:

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion).

