DJ Modern Dental Group Successfully Held the Groundbreaking Ceremony for its Production Base ACESO in Vietnam

EQS Newswire / 07/03/2023 / 18:50 UTC+8

Modern Dental Group Successfully Held the Groundbreaking Ceremony for its Production Base ACESO in Vietnam

(7 March 2023, Hong Kong) Modern Dental Group Limited ("Modern Dental Group" or "the Group", Stock Code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, held the groundbreaking ceremony for its production base ACESO in Dong Nai, Vietnam, on 7 March 2023. Modern Dental Group's production line in Vietnam had been officially put into operation. The implementation of the new production base has demonstrated the determination and confidence of the Group to further expand in Vietnam, ushering in a new chapter of its accelerated development in the global market.

With the piling set deep and the solid foundation, the Group embarks on a new business journey with ambitious aspirations. ACESO production base is located in An Phuoc Industrial Park, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province in Vietnam, with a land area of 19,724 square meters. It is surrounded by various large-scale industrial parks including Long Duc Industrial Park, Long Thanh Industrial Park, Giang Dien Industrial Park and Nhon Trach Industrial Park. The production base is ideally located with superior geographic advantage, just 10 kilometers from Long Thanh International Airport, which will become the largest airport in Vietnam upon completion, and 40 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City. ACESO is designed to be a functional, environment-friendly and safe complex with high space utilization, the Group is dedicated to maximizing the space available for developing core production capabilities.

ACESO will be put in place for production of a wide range of prosthetic devices and products. The implementation is divided into two phases, with the first phase of the main production building consisting of three floors scheduled for completion by the end of 2023. The maximum production capacity of the production base can reach 75,000 pieces per year, equivalent to 25 tons of products per year upon completion. The new production base is expected to attract more skillful talents, significantly enhance the Group's production capacity, with an aim to promote diversification of global production portfolio and improve the stability of its supply chain. Meanwhile, given the relatively low labor costs and related expenses in Vietnam, the development will facilitate the Group to reduce production costs, improve the competitiveness of its products in multiple markets worldwide, and enhance operational efficiency as a whole.

Modern Dental Group is committed to developing a dental technician team equipped with advanced technology, strict quality control and outstanding techniques, executing strategic production worldwide. The Group has production facilities in all major regions worldwide, with the largest facility located in Shenzhen and Dongguan in China, which has nearly 4,000 highly skilled dental technicians. Additionally, the Group has several production sites in markets such as Europe, North America, Australia, and Southeast Asia, offering efficient and customized solutions to meet local demands. The expansion in the Southeast Asian market is a big stride forward the Group's commitment to strengthen the overall industrial chain layout as well as core production and R&D capabilities under the global development trend. The implementation will facilitate comprehensive integration of the Group's resources, enhance its overall operational and management efficiency, and accelerate its business growth. The groundbreaking of ACESO represents a strategic move of the Group to strengthen its global competitive advantage in the industry. It will provide further momentum and room for healthy and rapid development of the Group. Looking ahead, Modern Dental Group will utilize its accumulated industry advantages to broaden its incremental product offerings, raise intrinsic value of the Group, and repay the trust and expectations of all the stakeholders wholeheartedly.

- END -

About Modern Dental Group

Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.

Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA in the United States, and Southern Cross Dental in Australia. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 25 countries and serve over 30,000 customers. File: Modern Dental Group Successfully Held the Groundbreaking Ceremony for its Production Base ACESO in Vietnam

07/03/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1576735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2023 05:51 ET (10:51 GMT)