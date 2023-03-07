Ferguson PLC Announces Results for Q2 ended January 31, 2023

CONSISTENT EXECUTION DELIVERS SOLID PERFORMANCE

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Second quarter highlights

- Sales growth of 4.9%, with 2.7% organic growth, on top of a 31.8% total prior year comparable.

- Gross margin of 30.2%.

- Delivered solid operating margins of 8.0% (8.5% on an adjusted basis) in the quarter, with first half operating margins of 9.4% (9.8% on an adjusted basis).

- Diluted earnings per share of $1.80 ($1.91 on an adjusted basis).

- Strong net cash provided by operating activities of $1.2 billion on a fiscal year to date basis.

- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.75, implying an annualized increase of 9% over the prior year.

- Completed four acquisitions during the quarter with aggregate annualized revenues of approx. $300 million.

- Share repurchases of $198 million during the quarter.

- Balance sheet remains strong with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.1x.

- Full year net sales and adjusted operating margin guidance remain unchanged.

FY2023 Guidance

Total Company* 2023 Guidance Net sales Low single digit growth Adjusted operating margin 9.3% - 9.9% Interest expense $185 - $205 million Adjusted effective tax rate Approximately 25% Capital expenditures $400 - $450 million

*Net sales guidance continues to reflect market outperformance, completed acquisitions and one additional sales day. Adjusted effective tax rate guidance remains unchanged. Interest expense and capital expenditure guidance increased by $15 million and $50 million, respectively.

Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO, commented "The year is unfolding as we expected and our associates continue to deliver solid results by leveraging our scale and core strengths to help our customers deliver their complex projects. We continue to appropriately manage costs to position the business for challenging end markets. Importantly, working capital management led to strong cash generation which enables us to continue investing for organic growth, consolidating our fragmented markets through acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders.

"Looking forward, our balanced exposure to both residential and non-residential end markets, combined with an agile business model, positions us well for near term uncertainties. Our financial guidance continues to reflect market outperformance, both organically and from acquisitions, and we believe our scale and advantaged platform position us to capture growth from emerging structural trends in our end markets."

US$ (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Change



Reported(1) Adjusted(2) Reported(1) Adjusted(2) Reported Adjusted Net sales 6,825 6,825 6,508 6,508 +4.9% +4.9% Gross margin 30.2% 30.2% 30.6% 30.6% (40) bps (40) bps Operating profit 549 582 555 588 (1.1)% (1.0)% Operating margin 8.0% 8.5% 8.5% 9.0% (50) bps (50) bps Earnings per share - diluted 1.80 1.91 1.97 1.93 (8.6)% (1.0)% Adjusted EBITDA

630

648

(2.8)%

US$ (In millions, except per share amounts) Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Change



Reported(1) Adjusted(2) Reported(1) Adjusted(2) Reported Adjusted Net sales 14,756 14,756 13,311 13,311 +10.9% +10.9% Gross margin 30.4% 30.4% 30.9% 30.9% (50) bps (50) bps Operating profit 1,380 1,446 1,294 1,355 +6.6% +6.7% Operating margin 9.4% 9.8% 9.7% 10.2% (30) bps (40) bps Earnings per share - diluted 4.64 4.87 4.38 4.43 +5.9% +9.9% Adjusted EBITDA

1,542

1,462

+5.5% Net debt(2): Adjusted EBITDA

1.1x

0.8x





(1) The results are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP on a continuing operations basis.

(2) The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are not defined or specified under U.S. GAAP. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplementary Information."

Summary of financial results

Second quarter

Net sales of $6.8 billion were 4.9% ahead of last year, with a sequential step down in growth rates from the first quarter as expected, against a prior year comparable growth of 31.8%. Organic revenue growth was 2.7% with a further 2.6% contribution from acquisitions, partially offset by a 0.3% adverse impact from foreign exchange rates and 0.1% impact from one fewer sales day in Canada. Inflation in the second quarter was approximately 10%.

Gross margins of 30.2% were 40 basis points lower than last year driven primarily by very strong prior year comparables. Operating expenses continued to be diligently managed and we remain focused on productivity and efficiencies while investing in core capabilities for future growth.

Reported operating profit was $549 million (8.0% operating margin), 1.1% lower than last year. Adjusted operating profit of $582 million (8.5% adjusted operating margin) was 1.0% lower than last year, during our seasonally weakest quarter.

Reported diluted earnings per share was $1.80 (Q2 2022: $1.97), a decrease of 8.6%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.91 decreased 1.0% with the decrease due to slightly lower adjusted operating profit and higher interest expense, partially offset by the impact of share repurchases.

USA - second quarter

The US business grew net sales by 5.4%, driven by 2.6% organic growth with a further 2.8% from acquisitions.

Residential end markets, which comprise just over half of US revenue, slowed meaningfully during the quarter as expected. New residential housing start and permit activity declined while repairs, maintenance and improvement ("RMI") work remained more resilient. Overall, residential revenue grew by approximately 1% in the second quarter.

Non-residential end markets, representing just under half of US revenue, experienced continued growth. Non-residential revenue grew by approximately 11% in the second quarter.

Adjusted operating profit of $579 million was 0.5% or $3 million ahead of last year.

We completed four acquisitions during the quarter that included Airefco, a leading regional HVAC distributor serving customers in the Pacific Northwest across 11 locations and Guarino Distributing Company, an HVAC distributor operating in Louisiana and Mississippi. Additionally, we acquired Pipelines, a waterworks distributor serving markets in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania; and Power Process Equipment, an industrial distributor strengthening our position in the upper Midwest. In aggregate these four businesses generate annualized revenues of approximately $300 million and the annualized revenues of the five businesses acquired year to date is approximately $330 million.

Canada - second quarter

Net sales compressed by 4.5%, with organic revenue growth of 3.0%, offset by 1.2% due to one fewer sales day, and a further 6.3% due to the adverse impact of foreign exchange rates. Similar to the US segment, non-residential end markets have been more resilient than residential end markets. Adjusted operating profit of $14 million declined by $9 million compared to last year.

Segmental overview



Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, US$ (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales:











USA 6,504 6,172 5.4 % 14,036 12,590 11.5 % Canada 321 336 (4.5)% 720 721 (0.1)% Total net sales 6,825 6,508 4.9 % 14,756 13,311 10.9 % Adjusted operating profit:











USA 579 576 0.5 % 1,424 1,328 7.2 % Canada 14 23 (39.1)% 47 57 (17.5)% Central and other costs (11) (11)

(25) (30)

Total adjusted operating profit 582 588 (1.0)% 1,446 1,355 6.7 %

Financial position

Net debt at January 31, 2023 was $3.4 billion and during the quarter we completed share repurchases of $0.2 billion, leaving approximately $0.4 billion remaining under our current share repurchase program.

We have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75, having transitioned from a semi-annual distribution schedule earlier in the fiscal year. This implies a 9% increase, as compared to a quarter of the prior year's total dividend, and will be paid on May 5, 2023 to shareholders on the register as of March 17, 2023.

There have been no other significant changes to the financial position of the Company.

Foreign private issuer status

As of January 31, 2023, we have determined that we no longer qualify as a foreign private issuer, as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). As a result, effective as of August 1, 2023, we will no longer be eligible to use the rules designed for foreign private issuers and will be considered a U.S. domestic issuer. We will be required to comply with, among other things, U.S. proxy requirements and Regulation FD and our officers, directors and principal shareholders will become subject to the beneficial ownership reporting and short-swing profit recovery requirements in Section 16 of the Exchange Act. We will continue to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Provisional financial calendar

Q3 Results for period ending April 30, 2023 June 6, 2023

Timetable for the quarterly dividend

The timetable for payment of the quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: March 16, 2023 Record date: March 17, 2023 Payment date: May 5, 2023

The quarterly dividend is declared in US dollars and since March 2021, the default currency for dividends is also US dollars. Those shareholders who have not elected to receive the dividend in pounds sterling and who would like to make such an election may do so online by going to Computershare's Investor Center and returning the completed form to the address located in the upper-right corner of the form. The deadline to elect to receive the quarterly dividend in pounds sterling, or to amend an existing election, is 5:00 p.m. ET on April 5, 2023 and any requests should be made in good time ahead of that date.

The form is available at www-us.computershare.com/investor/home and navigating to Company Info > FERG > GBP Dividend Election and Mandate Form.

The completion of cross-border movements of shares between the U.K. and the U.S. is contingent upon the receiving broker identifying and acknowledging any such movements. Where a cross-border movement of shares has been initiated but not completed by the relevant dividend record date (being March 17, 2023 for this quarterly dividend), there is a risk that the dividend in respect of such shares will not be received on the dividend payment date. Accordingly, shareholders are advised not to initiate any cross-border movements of shares during the period from March 15, 2023 through March 17, 2023 inclusive.

Ferguson plc

Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplementary Information

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP items

This announcement contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share - diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful information to assist in understanding financial results and assessing the Company's performance from period to period. Management believes these measures are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses, and they are consistent with how business performance is planned, reported and assessed internally by management and the Board. Such non-GAAP adjustments include amortization of acquired intangible assets, discrete tax items, and any other items that are non-recurring. Non-recurring items may include business restructuring charges, corporate restructuring charges, which includes costs associated with the Company's listing in the United States, gains or losses on the disposals of businesses which by their nature do not reflect primary operations, as well as certain other items deemed non-recurring in nature and/or that are not a result of the Company's primary operations. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with U.S. GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review Company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort non-recurring items, such as those described above, that may arise in the future. The variability of these items is unpredictable and may have a significant impact.

Summary of Organic Revenue

Management evaluates organic revenue growth as it provides a consistent measure of the change in revenue year-on-year. Organic revenue growth is determined as the growth in total reported revenue excluding the growth (or decline) attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, trading days, acquisitions and disposals, divided by the preceding financial year's revenue at the current year's exchange rates.

A summary of the Company's historical revenue and organic revenue growth is below:

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue USA 5.4% 2.6% 17.4% 13.0% 22.1% 19.8% 23.9% 23.7% 32.6% 29.4% Canada (4.5)% 3.0% 3.6% 8.2% 10.5% 14.2% 8.8% 11.3% 18.7% 13.8% Continuing operations 4.9% 2.7% 16.6% 12.7% 21.4% 19.5% 23.1% 23.1% 31.8% 28.5%

For further details regarding organic revenue growth, visit www.corporate.ferguson.com on the Investors menu under Analyst Consensus and Resources.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended January 31, January 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $374 $436 $969 $996 Income from discontinued operations (net of tax) - - - (25) Provision for income taxes 121 96 318 272 Interest expense, net 47 22 88 49 Other expense, net 7 1 5 2 Operating profit 549 555 1,380 1,294 Corporate restructurings(1) - 6 - 7 Amortization of acquired intangibles 33 27 66 54 Adjusted Operating Profit 582 588 1,446 1,355 Depreciation & impairment of PP&E 36 34 73 70 Amortization & impairment of non-acquired intangibles 12 26 23 37 Adjusted EBITDA $630 $648 $1,542 $1,462 (1) For the three and six months ended January 31, 2022, corporate restructuring costs related to the incremental costs of the Company's listing in the United States.

Net Debt: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

To assess the appropriateness of its capital structure, the Company's principal measure of financial leverage is net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The Company aims to operate with investment grade credit metrics and keep this ratio within one to two times.

Net debt

Net debt comprises bank overdrafts, bank and other loans and derivative financial instruments, excluding lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt is presented net of debt issuance costs.

As of January 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Long-term debt(1) $3,936 $2,749 Short-term debt(2) 91 296 Derivative liabilities (assets) 17 (10) Cash and cash equivalents (597) (828) Net debt $3,447 $2,207 (1) The increase in long-term debt as of January 31, 2023 primarily reflects the Company's $1 billion bond financing completed in April 2022, as well as the $500 million in term loans entered into in October 2022, net of other borrowings and repayments since January 2022. (2) Includes bank overdrafts of $36 million and $46 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (Rolling 12-month)

Adjusted EBITDA is net income before charges/credits relating to depreciation, amortization, impairment and certain non-GAAP adjustments. A rolling 12-month adjusted EBITDA is used in the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to assess the appropriateness of the Company's financial leverage.

Twelve months ended (In millions, except ratios) January 31, 2023 2022 Net income $2,095 $2,039 Loss from discontinued operations (net of tax) 2 (31) Provision for income taxes 655 377 Interest expense, net 150 97 Other expense, net 4 (7) Corporate restructurings(1) 10 13 Depreciation and amortization 317 318 Adjusted EBITDA $3,233 $2,806 Net Debt: Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 0.8x (1) For the rolling twelve months ended January 31, 2023 and 2022, the corporate restructuring costs primarily related to incremental costs in connection with the Company's listing in the United States.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended January 31, January 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $374 $436 $969 $996 Income from discontinued operations (net of tax) - - - (25) Income from continuing operations 374 436 969 971 Corporate restructurings(1) - 6 - 7 Amortization of acquired intangibles 33 27 66 54 Discrete tax adjustments(2) (3) (39) (3) (39) Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments(3) (8) (4) (16) (10) Adjusted Net Income $396 $426 1,016 983 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $1.91 $1.94 $4.89 $4.45 Diluted $1.91 $1.93 $4.87 $4.43 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 207.1 220.0 207.9 220.7 Diluted 207.8 221.2 208.8 222.0 (1) For the three and six months ended January 31, 2022, corporate restructuring costs related to the incremental costs of the Company's listing in the United States. (2) For the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, discrete tax items primarily related to adjustments in connection with amended returns. For the three and six months ended January 31, 2022, the discrete tax adjustments primarily related to prior year tax adjustments, including amended tax return items. (3) Represents the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the tax impact on the amortization of acquired intangibles.

Ferguson plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended January 31, January 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $6,825 $6,508 $14,756 $13,311 Cost of sales (4,763) (4,519) (10,273) (9,195) Gross profit 2,062 1,989 4,483 4,116 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,432) (1,362) (2,941) (2,676) Depreciation and amortization (81) (72) (162) (146) Operating profit 549 555 1,380 1,294 Interest expense, net (47) (22) (88) (49) Other expense, net (7) (1) (5) (2) Income before income taxes 495 532 1,287 1,243 Provision for income taxes (121) (96) (318) (272) Income from continuing operations 374 436 969 971 Income from discontinued operations (net of tax) - - - 25 Net income $374 $436 $969 $996 Earnings per share - Basic: Continuing operations $1.81 $1.98 $4.66 $4.40 Discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Total $1.81 $1.98 $4.66 $4.51 Earnings per share - Diluted: Continuing operations $1.80 $1.97 $4.64 $4.38 Discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Total $1.80 $1.97 $4.64 $4.49 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 207.1 220.0 207.9 220.7 Diluted 207.8 221.2 208.8 222.0

Ferguson plc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of (In millions) January 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $597 $771 Accounts receivable, net 3,166 3,610 Inventories 4,173 4,333 Prepaid and other current assets 813 834 Assets held for sale 19 3 Total current assets 8,768 9,551 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,482 1,376 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,294 1,200 Deferred income taxes, net 214 177 Goodwill 2,094 2,048 Other non-current assets 1,364 1,309 Total assets $15,216 $15,661 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable $3,155 $3,607 Other current liabilities 1,759 2,192 Total current liabilities 4,914 5,799 Long-term debt 3,936 3,679 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 961 878 Other long-term liabilities 680 640 Total liabilities 10,491 10,996 Total shareholders' equity 4,725 4,665 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $15,216 $15,661

Ferguson plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In millions) Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $969 $996 (Income) from discontinued operations - (25) Income from continuing operations 969 971 Depreciation and amortization 162 146 Share-based compensation 27 30 Decrease (increase) in inventories 237 (463) Decrease (increase) in receivables and other assets 512 (117) Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (634) (261) Other operating activities (98) (77) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 1,175 229 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (4) - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,171 229 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of businesses acquired, net of cash acquired (179) (245) Capital expenditures (242) (122) Other investing activities (4) (5) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (425) (372) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations - 25 Net cash used in investing activities (425) (347) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of own shares by Employee Benefit Trusts - (92) Purchase of treasury shares (564) (417) Net change in debt and bank overdrafts 74 510 Cash dividends (403) (364) Other financing activities (13) (9) Net cash used in financing activities (906) (372) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (160) (490) Effects of exchange rate changes 19 (10) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 785 1,342 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $644 $842

