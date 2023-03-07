PROCEPT BioRobotics: Aquablation Therapy is the first surgical robotics system to receive a MedTech Innovation Briefing (MIB) from the National Institute for Health Care Excellence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation today announced Aquablation Therapy received a MedTech Innovation Briefing (MIB) from the National Institute for Health Care Excellence (NICE), for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) in the United Kingdom. NICE has recognized Aquablation Therapy is as effective as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) for the removal of prostate tissue for men with BPH. A panel of clinical experts said the technology is innovative compared to the standard of care and offers additional benefits, such as increased ability to preserve sexual function. The clinical experts associated with the review stated that the technology has the potential to replace TURP and will challenge holmium laser enucleation for larger prostates.



Aquablation therapy is the first and only robotic surgical system to receive a MIB. MIBs are designed to support decision-making by health care professionals about the adoption and impact of new technology through detailed technical, clinical and economic assessments. New technology is selected on the basis of high demand on the topic, the potential for useful clinical outcomes, and whether evidence is available.

Mr. Neil Barber, one of the Briefings' Clinical Experts and a PROCEPT BioRobotics consulting physician, stated, "We have been treating men successfully with Aquablation therapy for over seven years and believe it will soon become the standard of care for BPH. Patients ultimately want their work, leisure, and sex lives back without risking long-term catheterization or loss of sexual function. AquaBeam's real time image guidance allows surgeons to see a patient's anatomy through a multidimensional view, allowing for a fully customized treatment plan. The robot executes the treatment plan and guides the waterjet with speed and accuracy leading to a more consistent, predictable, and safer patient outcome. Moreover, it is much easier to train new urologists to become proficient using Aquablation therapy, which bodes well for the future."

"The NICE MedTech Innovation Briefing further validates the value we believe Aquablation Therapy brings to patients, doctors, hospitals and healthcare systems around the world," said Sham Shiblaq, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of PROCEPT® BioRobotics. "The robust body of clinical evidence shows Aquablation therapy offers improved safety and durability when compared to transurethral resection of the prostate, which is the current gold standard surgical treatment option."

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's projected financial performance for full year 2022, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics' products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum, overall business or the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending or the Company's costs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/.

