Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 78.1959

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33064

CODE: TPHG LN

ISIN: LU1681038086

