

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sea Limited (SE) reported fourth quarter total net income of $422.8 million, as compared to a loss of $616.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Profit per share was $0.72 compared to a loss of $1.12. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total adjusted EBITDA turned positive to $495.7 million, for the quarter.



Total GAAP revenue was $3.5 billion, up 7.1% year-on-year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.06 billion in revenue.



Digital Entertainment GAAP revenue was $948.9 million compared to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the ongoing moderation in user engagement and monetization. E-commerce and other services GAAP revenue increased by 50.5% to $2.2 billion, primarily driven by the improved monetization in e-commerce business and the growth of credit business.



Shares of Sea Limited are up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken