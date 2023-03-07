Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
07.03.2023 | 13:24
Orange Genie Digital Design Assistant Ran 50KM in Feb In Aid Of Buckinghamshire Mind

Livvy Moss, Digital Design Assistant at Orange Genie has run 50KM in a single month to raise money for Bucks Mind!

AYLESBURY, England, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Genie's Digital Design Assistant, Livvy Moss has been finding extra space in her busy schedule to run a whopping 50KM in just 28 days. Because Livvy signed up part way through the month, she completed the entire distance in just 10 days. She made the commitment as part of Orange Genie's fundraising efforts in support of Buckinghamshire Mind, their charity partner for 2023.

Orange_Genie Logo

Buckinghamshire Mind provide mental health support and services across Buckinghamshire and East Berkshire. Orange Genie recently hit their challenging target to raise £10,000 to support this vital work, and confirmed that their partnership would continue through 2013.

If you'd like to support Livvy's efforts, you can make a donation from her Just Giving Page.

Orange Genie strongly believe in their responsibility to support good causes, and actively encourage their staff to get involved in fundraising for charities, even giving them paid time off to take part in some fund-raising events.

Orange Genie supports contractors, freelancers, temporary workers and small business owners with a complete range of compliant solutions tailored to their needs. Their team of dedicated experts will help you choose the best solution for your circumstances and continue to support you throughout your career. Learn more about Orange Genie Group - A compliant PAYE umbrella company and expert contractor accountants.

Contact: Dan Moss
Orange Genie Group
Phone: 01296 468 483
Email:dan.moss@orangegenie.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009636/Orange_Genie_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orange-genie-digital-design-assistant-ran-50km-in-feb-in-aid-of-buckinghamshire-mind-301764476.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
