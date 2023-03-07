Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FIFAX ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 07, 2023 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 223342) The subscription rights of the share issue of FIFAX Abp will be traded as of March 08, 2023. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: FIFAXU0123 ISIN code: FI4000549092 Orderbook id: 286146 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: March 08, 2023 - March 22, 2023 Trading starts: March 08, 2023 Last trading day: March 16, 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260