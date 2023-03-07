Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2023 | 13:34
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FIFAX ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 07, 2023 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 223342)

The subscription rights of the share issue of FIFAX Abp will be traded as of
March 08, 2023. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: FIFAXU0123
ISIN code: FI4000549092
Orderbook id: 286146
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: March 08, 2023 - March 22, 2023
Trading starts: March 08, 2023
Last trading day: March 16, 2023

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.