4iG's FY22 results reflect the changing profile of the group as it has transitioned via a series of acquisitions from a business focused on IT services in Hungary to a regional technology-infocommunications provider in Hungary and the West Balkans. The post year-end acquisition of Vodafone Hungary reshapes the business further, which when included results in telecoms making up 87% of revenue and 94% of EBITDA on an FY22 pro forma basis. The group now has all the building blocks in place to take advantage of digitalisation and telecoms convergence trends in its chosen markets.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...