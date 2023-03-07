Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday March 14th, 2023.

The Company will host a live video Zoom webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday March 14th, 2023 at 5:30pm Eastern Time. The Zoom webcast will be hosted by Rob Chase, Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Miller, Chief Financial Officer, with a question and answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FntUOgNgQkK5CmmSfuKJHw

Please connect 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

Rob Chase

Tel: (604) 512-1554

rob.chase@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

