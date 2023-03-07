Pioneering surgical technology company Xenco Medical has been named as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Magazine in its distinguished 2023 list. The esteemed annual list recognizes the world's most groundbreaking companies whose technologies are ushering in transformational change. Chosen from renowned companies across the globe, selection to the list is widely recognized as the preeminent honor a company can receive for its innovations. A trailblazer in its application of materials science to surgical instrument and implant design, Xenco Medical's advanced, materials science-driven portfolio of disposable composite polymer surgery systems and biomimetic titanium foam spinal implants have been adopted by healthcare facilities nationwide. According to Fast Company Magazine, "This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world."

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and look forward to advancing the interdisciplinary breakthroughs encapsulated in each of our surgical technologies as we address the entire continuum of a patient's journey," said Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider.

Extending the scope of its healthcare innovations to include digitally-driven technologies that have amplified the impact of its surgical systems, Xenco Medical has introduced the first WiFi-enabled surgical vending machines for real-time inventory monitoring of Xenco Medical's implant systems as well as the world's first glasses-free holographic surgical simulation platform, enabling surgeons to simulate holographic spine surgery using virtual spinal implants based on Xenco Medical's actual implants in open, holographic space. Enhancing the operational efficiency of outpatient surgery centers across the country through its streamlined Multilevel CerviKit, Xenco Medical's logistics-optimized spinal devices have boosted surgical turnover times by eliminating the need for the sterilization and reprocessing of metal-based spinal systems between surgeries.

A leader in the medical device sector, Xenco Medical's wide-ranging portfolio of sterile-packaged spinal implants pre-attached to disposable, composite polymer delivery instruments and suite of novel, software-based technologies have heralded a value-based approach to healthcare. According to the publication, "Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe." The World's Most Innovative Companies List was announced by Fast Company Magazine on March 2nd of this year and will be followed by an awards ceremony in New York City on April 19th.

