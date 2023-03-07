Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Change in Kamux Corporation's holding of treasury shares

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 7.3.2023 at 14:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, 2023, a total of 2,060 Kamux Corporation's shares have been returned free of consideration to Kamux Corporation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2020 and 2021.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 6,098 own shares.

For further information, please contact:
Marko Lehtonen, CFO, tel. +358 50 575 2006

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-kamux-corporations-holding-of-treasury-shares-301764520.html

